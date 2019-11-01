The Apple TV Plus streaming service is now live, and if you’ve recently bagged yourself a shiny new Apple device you’re in line for a whole year of the service for free. Here’s how to get Apple TV Plus free for 12 months.

Launching with the likes of See, The Morning Show and Dickinson, Apple TV Plus is Apple’s biggest attempt yet to challenge streaming giants like Netflix and the upcoming Disney+.

The service will normally set you back £4.99 in the UK or $4.99 in the USA, and you can share the subscription with six family members. You’ll also be able to bag yourself free Apple TV Plus if you’re currently on the Apple Music Student Plan, which in itself is only $4.99/£4.99 a month.

Related: Can you watch Apple TV in 4K?

For everyone else though there are other ways of getting Apple TV for free. Including if you’ve bought an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac since September 13. Nabbed yourself a shiny new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11? You’re in luck.

How to get Apple TV Plus free for a year

Picking up your free year of Apple TV Plus seems like a fairly easy task and as long as your product was bought after September 13 you’ll be fine.

Your product needs to be set up and ready to go, with an Apple ID account logged in. Make sure you’re running the latest version of the device’s software. Open up the Apple TV app on your device. Apple says the promotion should appear when you open the app, however it doesn’t you can scroll down to until it does appear. Once the promotion pops up you should see a ‘Enjoy 1 Year Free’ message. Tap this, enter your Apple ID password and continue. You should now have access to Apple TV Plus for 12 months. Remember to cancel once the year is up (if you want to, of course) or you’ll be billed £4.99/$4.99 monthly going forward.

Related: How to sign up to Apple TV Plus

Apple has said it will continue to add shows on a monthly basis, with new episodes of See and The Morning Show being added every week.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…