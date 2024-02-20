Can you stream Madame Web online?

When is Madame Web available to stream online? The most recent spin-off from Sony’s Spider-Man movies is currently in cinemas, but when will Madame Web be cast onto our home TVs?

Let’s be real, right? The verdict is in. Madame Web kinda sucks. Not that many people have been to see it in the cinemas and it only took $52 million at the box office on the opening weekend. The nagative reviews have apparently derailed Sony’s plans for future Spidey spin-offs.

Some are calling the film, which hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day, as “the worst superhero movie of all time” and “a collection of incoherent vignettes”. The Rotten Tomatoes rating is a rock-bottom 13%, which is almost impossible given the number of superhero (and specifically Marvel character-related) film apologists out there.

So, save yourselve the hassle (and expense) of going to the cinemas and wait until it arrives on streaming services you’re already paying for sometime later this year.

The female-fronted superhero flick sees Dakota Johnson take on the title role as the clairvoyant Cassandra Web, while Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor play the three young women she’s attempting to safeguard from a maleveolent force.

“Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines,” the synopsis reads. “The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present.”

Unfortunately, her ability to see the future and change it couldn’t save this dog of a movie. But you can still look forward to the watching The Marvels on the best TV, best tablet, or best laptop you have access to.

When will Madame Web be available to stream

If the reception at the box office is anything to go by, probably sooner rather than later. The theatres get a 45-day window of exclusivity, and the film came out on February 14. That could put the film in homes as soon as the very end of March.

However, there is likely to be a period where fans can buy on Video On Demand (VOD) services to rent or own before it lands on traditional all-you-can-eat streaming services.

Netflix gets first bite of the cherry when it comes to Sony Pictures’ Spider-verse movies, so that’ll be the first place to watch as part of a subscription streaming service.

To use a previous example of another bad Sony Pictures Marvel-licensed movie, let’s look at Morbius. It hit cinemas on April 1 2022 before arriving on Netflix on September 7. That’s just over five months.

If that logic holds, we’re probably looking at around August for a Madame Web release on Netflix. We’ll let you know when the release date is announced.

Madame Web trailer