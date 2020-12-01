British audio specialists Cambridge Audio has unveiled the Melomania Touch true wireless in-ears, featuring an all-new design and extended battery life.

After storming to success with its Melomania 1 earbuds, Cambridge Audio has announced a new challenger in the Melomania Touch.

Featuring an all-new design and long battery life, the highlight of the Melomania Touch is its High Performance Audio Mode. This mode uses hi-fi grade amplification technology similar to the amplification found in Cambridge Audio’s CX range of amplifiers, with Cambridge asserting they can offer an even bigger soundstage, lower noise and a higher dynamic range in the default High Performance mode.

Sound is delivered through Cambridge’s custom 7mm drivers enhanced with graphene, a lightweight material known for its strength and rigidity. The use of graphene helps the headphones to produce “deeper controlled bass”, more realistic voices and clearer highs.

Bluetooth 5.0 is available for wireless connectivity, with AAC and aptX supported, the latter helpful for streaming high-quality audio. The Melomania Touch feature two microphones and Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture (cVc) noise-cancelling technology for clearer call quality.

Cambridge says that the headphone’s design has used data from over 3,000 pairs of ears to ensure “long-lasting comfort, noise-isolation and immersive sound quality”. At under 6g they’re slightly heavier than the Melomania 1, with multiple silicone ear tips and selectable fins packaged to find the best fit.

Touch controls cover playback, skip tracks, volume; handsfree calls, Transparency Mode and summoning either Siri or Google Assistant. Though it doesn’t have active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode allows for more awareness of the environment when activated.

An IPX4 rating ensures the Melomania Touch is protected against water and sweat. The earbuds deliver an excellent nine hours of battery life, with another 41 in the charging case and 50 in total. In High Performance Audio Mode, battery life drops to seven hours with another 33 in the case.

And the headphones bring with them the new Melomania app (Android/iOS). App features include EQ settings, location tracking of misplaced earbuds using the phone’s map location and battery life.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch (£129) will be available to purchase from Cambridge Audio’s site and Amazon from 1st January, 2021.

