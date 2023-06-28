Call of Duty is free on PS4 and PS5 in July, which is quite ironic really

While Sony and Microsoft go to war in court, partly over the future of Call of Duty, one of the more recent instalments is about to go free for PlayStation gamers.

With Sony still concerned the Activision-published games will end up in Xbox-exclusive hands, Black Ops Cold War will be free on PlayStation Plus for the month of July.

The cross-gun bundle version of the first-person shooter will be available from July 4 for PS4 and PS5 owners, until the end of the month.

Black Ops Cold War arrived in 2020 and was developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and was one of the more celebrated instalments of the game in recent years.

It had an enjoyable spy thriller storyline, while the game reintroduced some classic characters into that 1980s Cold War environment. It also included some great arcade-style multiplayer action and it featured an enhanced Zombies mode.

At the time, our reviewer wrote: “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a solid entry in the blockbuster franchise that looks stunning on next-gen consoles. While its campaign fails to deliver on its potential, it still takes you on a thrilling tale of explosive espionage as you uncover the true identity of Perseus. Combine this with an old-school multiplayer component and expanded Zombies mode and you’ve got a shooter experience I can easily recommend.”

As revealed by the PlayStation Blog, the PS Plus July games (all tiers) also include Alan Wake: Remastered, which will get you prepped for the launch of the sequel, which is due out this October.

Finally, the free monthly games will include Endling – Extinction is Forever. In this side-scrolling 3D adventure, you’ll play as the last of on Earth on a mission to protect her cubs.