Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Havoc DLC announced

Activision has announced the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Havoc DLC for launch later this month.



Arriving on January 27 for the Xbox One and Xbox 360, the Havoc DLC is the first downloadable content pack for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.



The first DLC pack introduceds a new Zombies co-operative mode called Exo Zombies, which features a story told through the eyes of four employees of the Atlas corporation – played by John Malkovich, Bill Paxton, Rose McGowan and Jon Bernthal.

Exo Zombies see a DNA bioware weapon unexpectedly spawn a bloodthirsty mutant horde and is set in a secret Atlas research facility.

The Havoc DLC will also include four new multiplayer maps set around the globe.



The first is Core, set in the Gobi desert where the ravaged ruins of a nuclear fusion plant makes for a good mixture of long-range combat or more up-close and personal action. You can activate decontamination drones using the map-based scorestreak for some assistance too.



Then there’s Uban. It’s set in Dallas Ward 3, a future mega structure that will force you into a close quarters free-for-all. The compound is a high-rise structure, meaning you’ll need to use your exoskeleton to get around successfully. You’ll also need to keep your wits about you as blast doors will change the map during play.



The third new map is Sideshow, where you’ll find yourself at the foot of the Devil’s Tower in Wyoming. The mining facilities will require long-range combat, but the Clown Inn is an area for close-quarters fights. Another map-based scorestreak will activate the lights, music and magic of the clown marquee and rain down smoked-trailed rainbow cannonballs on your enemies.



Finally, there’s Drift. This is a multiplayer map located on the Rocky Mountains. The ski resort has been transformed into a battle arena. You can position yourself in the glass observation deck, or use the carousel for a 360-degree map view. There’s a map altering timed event to be wary of though, as the avalanche rains a barrage of snow and debris upon the map.



The Havoc DLC will be available on Xbox One and Xbox 360 via Xbox Live first on January 27. It will then arrive for PC, PS4 and PS3 at a later date.



If you’ve got the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare DLC Season Pass, you will receive Havoc free of chanrge.



Anyone who has the Season Pass will also get instant access to the Havoc DLC Pack bonus weapons, including the AE4 directed energy assault rifle and the AE4 Widowmaker custom variant.