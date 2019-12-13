Bowers and Wilkins to launch updated Formation Home app in 2020

Bowers & Wilkins’ Formation Home app was released earlier this year, but lacked a number of features – that’s set to change in 2020.

The Formation range of includes the Formation Duo active speaker, Wedge and Flex wireless speakers and Bar soundbar, along with the Bass subwoofer and Formation Audio system.

All products in the Formation range can all ‘speak’ to each other via the Formation mesh network, which allows for multi-room set-up to be created with the aforementioned speakers. The means by which you set-up, connect and control to the Formation range is through the Formation Home app. Nonetheless, the app was rather bare in terms of features, an aspect we noted in our Formation Wedge review.

We had been told that B&W was looking to update the app, and having taken on feedback since launch, an updated version of it with integrated music services is on the way.

Those services include TIDAL, Qobuz and Deezer. We assumed Spotify Premium might be heading to the app too, but we suppose with the Formation range’s leanings to Hi-Res Audio playback the inclusion of those services make more sense.

From the updated app the user will be able browse tracks, albums and playlists, with B&W aiming for better usability within the app, along with not requiring the need to jump out of the app to access content and serve them up to the speakers via AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

There’s not a specific date for the updated Home app, but it is expected to arrive sometime during early 2020.

