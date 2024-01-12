Buying an Apple Vision Pro will require a Face ID scan first – here’s why

Apple is preparing to open up pre-orders for what observers are calling the company’s most important product since the iPhone. And, as such, the buying process for the Vision Pro, is a little different to usual.

The mixed reality headset goes up for pre-order on January 19 – one week from today – and Apple wants to make sure the experience is as precise as possible.

An email to those interested in registering for the device explained the need for a facial scan via an iPhone or iPad via the Apple Store app. This is because the company wants to make sure it fits your device with a proper light seal and the right size head band.

Huge Galaxy Watch 6 Price Cut It’s stylish, full of fitness tracking features and even comes with the latest Wear OS right out of the box, and at £249 the Galaxy Watch 6 has never been more of a steal. Amazon

Was £319

Now £249 View Deal

“When you order Apple Vision Pro, you’ll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID,” the company writes (via MacRumors). “This helps us determine the right size Light Seal and head bands, which work together to give you a precise fit.”

This makes a ton of sense. When, as a company, you’ve taken this much care in crafting this device and are charging $3,499 for it, it certainly shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all experience for your shoppers.

Apple says those with a prescription for seeing glasses will need to submit it after checkout. Apple is placing inserts into Vision Pro for those customers, so submitting the prescription via the Health app on the iPhone will enable those optical inserts to be sorted ahead of time.

“Because Apple Vision Pro is designed to be worn without glasses, we’ve partnered with ZEISS to create custom optical inserts that accommodate most prescriptions,” Apple adds. “When you order, we’ll ask a few quick questions to find out if you need optical inserts. If you do, you’ll upload a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye‑care professional after checkout.”

The device will go on sale on February 2. From that day Apple will begin offering in-store trials for those on the fence about dropping such a wedge on a device no-one has yet reviewed. The UK release date is yet to be announced, but it will be this year.