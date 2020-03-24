Buying a Nintendo Switch is nearly impossible in the UK right now

Big retailers like Amazon, GAME and Currys appear to be completely sold out of the Nintendo Switch in the UK, while other stores like Argos are advising that they only have a limited stock available.

The majority of Nintendo Switch packages on retailer sites are currently being sold by third-parties with jacked-up prices. On Amazon, the cheapest Switch we can see is priced at a hefty £460, while the standard price is normally £279.99.

It’s not the first time that Switch stock seems to have dried up in Blighty. Back in January the consoles also seemed to disappear from the shelves and retailers confirmed that there was a nation-wide shortage.

Flash forward a few months and it looks like we’re facing similar problems, although this time it’s likely tied to the ongoing global pandemic and country-wide quarantines.

In February, Bloomberg reported that we were likely to see Switch shortages as a result of factory closures in China. Although the consoles are mostly constructed in Vietnam, vital components are built and shipped from China, so the closures would have disrupted supply. At the time, analysts predicted that the shortages were likely to crop up in April.

But that prediction didn’t factor in a big spike in popularity for the console. Judging from depleted stocks, March has been a big month for the handheld gadget, as country-wide quarantines and the arrival of Animal Crossing have bolstered sales.

It makes sense that the Switch is a more popular quarantine-console than the PS4 or Xbox, as those purchases are likely to result in some sibling quarrels over the use of the big telly. The Switch solves that problem by coming with its own little screen.

We’ve reached out to the major retailers to see if any more stock is incoming and we’ll update this piece accordingly.

