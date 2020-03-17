Bored Brits try and fail to persuade Disney to launch Disney Plus UK early

The Prime Minister telling everyone to work from home if they can, and to stop “non-essential” travel and contact with other people, combined with football (and those other sports people sometimes talk about) being postponed, has resulted in… boredom across the land.

On Monday (that would be either day one or two of working from home for many of those who are able to), some finally snapped.

Concerned that the combined libraries of Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and the likes won’t be enough to satisfy their needs during these extraordinary times, many of them took to Twitter, and tried to persuade Disney to bring the UK launch of Disney Plus forward by a week.

Here’s the full Disney Plus UK content list

It didn’t work. Disney has confirmed that its streaming service will, as planned, go live in the UK on March 24, and not any earlier − most likely due to licensing reasons.

However, if you sign up to Disney Plus now, chances are you will be able to access the platform and all of its content with the aid of a VPN. Better still, by signing up to Disney Plus now − rather than March 24 or later − you’ll get a £10 discount on the 12-month subscription.

In case you missed it, Boris Johnson gave a speech on Monday afternoon, essentially telling people to not leave the house unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Here’s an extract:

“We need to ask you to ensure that if you or anyone in your household has one of those two symptoms, then you should stay at home for fourteen days. “That means that if possible you should not go out even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise, and in that case at a safe distance from others. If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities. And if that is not possible, then you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies. “And even if you don’t have symptoms and if no one in your household has symptoms, there is more that we need you to do now. “So, second, now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel. “We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues. “It goes without saying, we should all only use the NHS when we really need to. And please go online rather than ringing NHS 111.”

There will be another update later today.

