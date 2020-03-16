The Mandalorian’s release has been complicated by the staggered launch of Disney Plus around the world. The entirety of The Mandalorian season 1 has already aired in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia − because Disney Plus went live in those five countries in November. Everyone else has had to wait patiently.

With Disney Plus due to launch in the UK on March 24, the wait is nearly over. However, if you don’t fancy counting the days down any longer, you can watch Disney Plus’ flagship original, The Mandalorian (and everything else Disney Plus UK has to offer), a little bit early − with the aid of a VPN. Here’s how to watch The Mandalorian in the UK right now.

You’ll have to sign up and preorder Disney Plus first, which will cost you £49.99 for a 12-month subscription − a time-limited offer. From March 24, a 12-month pass will cost £59.99.

Once you’ve signed up to Disney Plus, pretty much any VPN will let you bypass Disney’s geolocation restrictions and let you stream The Mandalorian right away.

Trusted Reviews has tested 10 VPNs (both free and paid) with Disney Plus, and they all worked. But we think some are better than others − here are our top five recommendations:

Windscribe

ExpressVPN

ProtonVPN

NordVPN

Private Internet Access (PIA)

1. Windscribe

Windscribe is our personal favourite VPN for streaming The Mandalorian in the UK, mainly because of its free tier.

You’ll be capped to 10GB downloads per month, but you can actually deactivate the VPN as soon as you’ve logged into Disney Plus – then you can start streaming without a hitch, with a VPN only required if you leave the app or hit the refresh button.

As long as you’re happy with the faff of activating and then deactivating Windscribe every time you log on, this is comfortably our top pick.

2. ExpressVPN

If you want to access both Disney Plus and multiple other streaming services with a VPN, then you’re better off paying up the cash to get unlimited downloads.

Rather than the paid Windscribe subscription, we’d suggest going with ExpressVPN. It provides access to all the major streaming services, including Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, and All 4. Plus, it has excellent transfer speeds, so won’t suffer major slowdowns.

It costs £9.81 per month, but that’s the price you have to pay for the all-round best VPN available.

3. ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is another free VPN that allows you to watch The Mandalorian in the UK. What’s more, it has unlimited usage so you don’t need to worry about accidentally leaving it on and seeing all your allotted download data run dry.

And while the free tier is limited to three endpoints, that shouldn’t be an issue since the US is one of them, which is all you need for Disney Plus.

However, its US transfer speeds are very slow, which means logging into the service might be a pain. You can use the same trick we suggested with Windscribe though, and deactivate the VPN as soon as you’re logged in to see your internet speeds return to normal.

4. NordVPN

NordVPN is in the same boat as ExpressVPN, and should only be considered if you’re going to get more use out of the VPN beyond Disney Plus, since it costs £64.58 per year.

You’ll be getting your money’s worth though, with NordVPN offering a large number of servers, lots of security features and international access to all the major streaming services.

You should keep in mind the company’s mishandling of a recent data breach before subscribing though, although NordVPN has seemingly made strides to become more transparent since.

5. Private Internet Access (PIA)

Private Internet Access is our top recommended VPN that specialises in security, especially after its no-logging policy was demonstrated in court. It undercuts the other paid-for options on this list too, costing £7.54 per month.

We wouldn’t usually recommend Private Internet Access for video streaming – it often fails to bypass geolocation restrictions from BBC iPlayer and All 4 – but it works perfectly fine when it comes to Disney Plus. So if you really care about security and privacy, but are also craving your fix of The Mandalorian, this is your best bet.

