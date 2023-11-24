Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Black Friday iPad 10 mega deal gets even better with AppleCare+

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple iPad 10 is one of the hottest ticket items on Black Friday and you can snap it up at a discount with AppleCare included.

Amazon US is selling the Apple iPad 10th generation with AppleCare+ for $403. That’s a discount of $115 off the list price of all items combined.

The discount includes two years of the AppleCare+ extended warranty which gives you accidental damage coverage, and Apple-certified service. There’s also 24/7 priority access to Apple experts.

Get a great iPad deal with protection on Black Friday

The iPad 10th Generation is on sale for Black Friday ($100 off) and you can save an extra $15 on an AppleCare extended warranty

If you buy the iPad alone, you can get that for $349, which is a $100 discount. So this offer saves you $15 more on the price of AppleCare+ for two years too. If you’re gonna buy AppleCare anyway, this is a no brainer.

The Amazon offer is available in four colours – pink, blue, silver and yellow – while this iPad model has 64GB of storage.

The iPad 10th generation has a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, supports the Apple Pencil (1st generation), and the Magic Keyboard Folio is also compatible.

The redesigned model is powered by the A14 Bionic chip and continues to feature a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security and authenticating payments. The sensor is now built into the top button, meaning you’ll get greater screen to body ratio.

There’s WiFi 6 for rapid connectivity, while you’re guaranteed the latest version of iPadOS (currently it’s iPadOS 17) for years to come. We’re fans of the significant design upgrade, update to USB-C, smart front camera placement and the great software and apps.

Our reviewer gave the iPad 10th Generation a 4-star score and concluded: “The new design makes this the most tempting base iPad upgrade in a while. Plus, it has smart webcam placement, a nice keyboard add-on and fun colours.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

