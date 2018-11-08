Nest Hello wins Best in Smart Home 2018 at Trusted Reviews Awards

Nest Hello has pushed ahead of the tough competition to win the Best in Smart Home award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

There’s been little competition in the smart doorbell market until the launch of the Nest Hello, a product that has completely redefined what can be done at the entrance to your hall. In fact, it’s so good, that we’ve given it the Best in Smart Home at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

The competition was incredibly tough this year, with runners-up including the Sonos One, Neato Botvac D7 Connected and LIFX Beam.

The Nest Hello managed this achievement by adding constant video surveillance, face detection and smart ways of answering your doorbell.

As we said in our full review:

“The fully wired Nest Hello has so many more advantages over its competition. Swifter performance, Google Home notifications and, with Nest Ware, continuous video recording and facial recognition make the Nest Hello the best video doorbell available. For the ultimate protection of your front door, this is the model to buy.”

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

Would you use the Nest Hello to protect your house? Tell us more on Facebook or tweet us @TrustedReviews