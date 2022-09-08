Benchmark suggests iPhone 14 Pro barely faster than iPhone 13 Pro

An early Geekbench benchmark score suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and its new A16 Bionic chip are only slightly faster than the iPhone 13 Pro with its A15 Bionic.

Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro at a special event yesterday, and one of the features announced was a new A16 Bionic chip. There’s been a fair amount of hoo-hah over the fact that the iPhone 14 misses out on this new component in favour of last year’s A15 Bionic chip, just like the iPhone 13 Pro.

Potential iPhone 14 owners needn’t worry, it seems, at least when it comes to raw CPU power. Over on the popular Geekbench CPU benchmark tool (via MacRumors), the first test has appeared for the iPhone 15,3, which is the code name for the new iPhone 14 Pro.

A single-core score of 1879 and a multi-core score of 4664 for the iPhone 14 Pro is certainly strong, and beats out the Android opposition. However, compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, which scored 1707 in single-core and 4659, there’s a marginal improvement at best.

There was a hint that the A16 Bionic wasn’t a massive leap forward in performance terms during the launch event. Apple didn’t talk of performance improvements in relation to the A16 Bionic’s predecessor, as it has often done in the past, but rather in relation to its Android competition.

“The new 6-core CPU is up to 40 percent faster than the competition,” reads Apple’s blurb.

Rather, Apple seems keen to stress how much more efficient the A16 Bionic chip is, as well as its “impressive computational photography capabilities”.

That’s not to say that there haven’t been raw performance improvements. Apple is still calling the A16 Bionic “the fastest chip ever in a smartphone,” after all.

Geekbench focuses on the CPU side of the equation, but the A16 Bionic also boasts a GPU with 50 percent more memory bandwidth. We’ll have to run some graphics-based benchmark tests ourselves, but there’s a chance the iPhone 14 Pro is much better at throwing around graphics than the iPhone 13 Pro.