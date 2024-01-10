Belkin boosts Qi2 wireless charging line up for iPhone 15 and more

The Qi2 wireless charging standard will come to the fore in 2024 and Belkin has unveiled a host of new accessories featuring the technology supported by the iPhone 15 range.

The headliner is probably the new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand (above), which costs £139.99 and will be out in March. It’ll charge those Qi2-enabled accessories at 15W, while it’ll also fast-charge the Apple Watch.

At the foot of those magnetic charging branches, there’s an additional pad for supported wireless buds. The phone cradle has a hinge so you can adjust the position for optimal viewing.

Next up is the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic PowerBank (below), which comes in multiple battery configurations, maxing out at 10,000mAh (£89.99). It is also supportive of Qi2 and can hold onto your phone and charge at 15W, even via MagSafe even with a 3mm case. That’s also out in March.

Belkin is also excited about a BoostCharge Pro 4-port USB-C GaN wall charger. This will offer an impressive 20W of power that charge up to four devices, including laptops, at the same time. That device will cost £119.99 when it launches in, yes, you guessed it, March.

If you’re wondering what GaN is, Belkin calls it “a crystal-like material that’s capable of conducting far higher voltages. Electrical current can pass through components made from GaN faster than silicon, which leads to even faster processing. GaN is more efficient, so there’s less heat.”

Continuing the GaN theme is a 6-in-1 GaN dock that’s 50% smaller than its nearest challenges. It’s got a 4K-capable HDMI port, 2 x USB-A, 2x USB-C and a Gigbit-capable Ethernet port. That’s available to buy now and it costs £129.99.