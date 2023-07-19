Beats Studio Pro announced with sophisticated new design

Beats has announced the much-leaked Beats Studio Pro, the new generation of the Apple-owned company’s iconic over-ear headphones, with a sophisticated new design language.

Boasting new and improved interior components for improved audio fidelity, fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, and Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, the Beats Studio Pro has clearly received some of that Apple AirPods Max magic from its parent company.

Custom 40mm drivers promise “near-zero distortion even at high volume”, and are said to be an 80% improvement over what’s gone before. Other specs include up to 40 hours of battery life (24 hours with ANC) and Lossless Audio via USB-C.

The aforementioned fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) will continuously monitor the noise around you and adapt the level of noise insulation in real time. At the touch of a button, you can switch to transparency mode, which will let external sound in.

Beats is also claiming to have fitted upgraded voice-targeting microphones to the Studio Pro, with the ability to filter out background noise up to 27% better than Beats Studio3 Wireless.

Beats has applied a new design language with the latest Studio Pro, which lead designer Samuel Ross describes as “a more sophisticated look and feel that compliments all of the technological advancements”.

To that end, seamless engineered leather, premium metal sliders, and UltraPlush leather over-ear cushions have been used to create a sense of opulence, as well as a flexible fit. There are no garish colour options this time either, with Black, Deep Brown, Navy and Sandstone your only choices.

Of course, one of the key appeals with Beats stuff these days is that they uniquely straddle the Apple and Google worlds. As such, besides Apple’s one-touch pairing and Find My compatibility, the Beats Studio Pro also support Google Fast Pair and Google Find My Device. There’s a Beats app on the Google Play Store, just as there is on the App Store.

The Beats Studio Pro is available to order from Apple’s website today in the US, and from August 9 in the UK, at a price of £349.99/$349.99.