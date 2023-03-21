Beats Studio Buds+ with improved ANC found hiding within iOS 16.4

Evidence that Apple plans to launch a new version of the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds has emerged within the release candidate for iOS 16.4.

9to5Mac has spied evidence of an updated product dubbed Beats Studio Buds+, which will have AirPods-like improved active noise cancelling and a better transparency mode.

Furthermore, iOS 16.4 suggests the updated audio accessory could be powered by the same Apple H1/H2 connectivity processor rather than a Beats chip. That’ll would mean seamless automatic device switching and hands-free Hey Siri functionality.

However, an update to the report also suggests the Beats chip might still be present, but still offering support for Hey Siri.

The new Buds+ have the codename 8124 according to the report, and would offer on-board controls for switching between the noise cancellation modes. Furthermore, 9to5Mac has uncovered images of the forthcoming buds with a new gold piping around a black colour scheme.

It’s not clear when the Beats Studio Buds+ will go on sale, but with iOS 16.4 imminent (probably early next week), we can’t imagine the new buds will be too far behind. The enhanced ANC and transparency mode might bump the price up beyond the £130/$149 required for the original, but that remains to be seen.

Speaking of the originals, we gave them a four-star score, praising the natural balanced tone, solid noise cancellation and comfortable fit.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Beats Studio Buds are a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds. The sound is well-balanced, the ANC is solid (given the price) and iOS and Android support means there’s no favouritism in terms of platforms. There are limitations but the Studio Buds pack in plenty of value.”