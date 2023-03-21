 large image

Beats Studio Buds+ with improved ANC found hiding within iOS 16.4

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Evidence that Apple plans to launch a new version of the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds has emerged within the release candidate for iOS 16.4.

9to5Mac has spied evidence of an updated product dubbed Beats Studio Buds+, which will have AirPods-like improved active noise cancelling and a better transparency mode.

Furthermore, iOS 16.4 suggests the updated audio accessory could be powered by the same Apple H1/H2 connectivity processor rather than a Beats chip. That’ll would mean seamless automatic device switching and hands-free Hey Siri functionality.

However, an update to the report also suggests the Beats chip might still be present, but still offering support for Hey Siri.

The new Buds+ have the codename 8124 according to the report, and would offer on-board controls for switching between the noise cancellation modes. Furthermore, 9to5Mac has uncovered images of the forthcoming buds with a new gold piping around a black colour scheme.

Beats-Studio-Buds-Plus

It’s not clear when the Beats Studio Buds+ will go on sale, but with iOS 16.4 imminent (probably early next week), we can’t imagine the new buds will be too far behind. The enhanced ANC and transparency mode might bump the price up beyond the £130/$149 required for the original, but that remains to be seen.

Speaking of the originals, we gave them a four-star score, praising the natural balanced tone, solid noise cancellation and comfortable fit.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Beats Studio Buds are a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds. The sound is well-balanced, the ANC is solid (given the price) and iOS and Android support means there’s no favouritism in terms of platforms. There are limitations but the Studio Buds pack in plenty of value.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

