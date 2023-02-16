 large image

iOS 16.4 includes a wealth of new emoji – here’s what’s new

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has issued the very first iOS 16.4 beta to developers on Thursday, which includes a bumper crop of new emoji.

It’s months since the Unicode Consortium finalised the update for this year and now 31 have appeared within the update that should hit iPhone and iPad models within a few weeks.

The new emoji includes a blurry shaking face, a pushing hand gesture (for the left and right hand) and new light blue, grey, and pink hearts. In terms of new living things, there’s a moose, a donkey, a blackbird, a goose and a jellyfish.

There’s also a lovely hyasinth flower, an angel’s wing, a piece of ginger root and some peas in a pod. There’s a fan, a hair pick, maracas, and a flute. There’s also a Wi-Fi-like emoji and the Khanda symbol.

You can see Apple’s interpretation of the new emoji (via 9to5Mac), which are part of the Unicode Consortium 15.0 update, can be seen below.

iOS 16.4 emoji
Image credit: 9to5Mac

The iOS 16.4 update will also introduce the next-generation of CarPlay, revealed at WWDC last year, Apple Music Classical and also the long promised Fintech features Apple Pay Later and the Apple Card Savings Account (US only).

There’ll also be push notifications from Safari for the first time and a revamped Apple Home architecture. Apple is also adding iMessage Contact Key Verification that will allow people to verify the identity of the person they’re messaging with.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
