Beats Studio Buds+ announced with new transparent design

Apple-owned headphones maker Beats has announced the Beats Studio Buds+, a direct follow on from their 2021 ANC earbuds.

The original Bead Studio Buds turned out to be the brand’s fastest-selling product ever, which is quite something given the longstanding popularity of their distinctive headphones.

The Beats Studio Buds+ apparently feature major improvements over the original Buds when it comes to active noise cancellation (ANC), as well as sporting a better transparency mode. Call performance has also taken a step forward, thanks to the inclusion of upgraded microphones with an entirely new acoustic architecture, as well as an intelligent voice-targeting algorithm.

Meanwhile, the addition of three new acoustic vents are said to “improve audio precision and gently relieve pressure for a more comfortable all-day fit”. You’ll get more earbud tip options in the box, too, so a perfect fit should be easier to achieve.

Battery life has also been improved, with up to 36 hours of run time, breaking down to 9 hours from the buds and 27 hours from the case.

The Beats brand’s status as an Apple operation leads to the ability for the Buds+ to automatically play spatial audio for music tracks that have been mixed in Dolby Atmos.

The Beats Studio Buds+ also comes with a bold new transparent design option, alongside more sedate Black or Ivory options.

Apple’s eco-focus means that the Studio Buds+ uses a driver magnet formed from 100% recycled rare earth elements, while the solder of the main logic board is made of 100% recycled tin. Even the packaging is made from 95% fibre-based recycled materials and virgin wood from responsibly managed forests.

In truth, the arrival of the Beats Studio Buds+ comes as no surprise at all, having leaked via an Amazon retail listing at the end of April.

We liked the original Studio Buds a lot, calling it “a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds” in our 4-star review. Rest assured a review is in the works already.

The Beats Studio Buds+ will be available to order in the UK from the Apple website on June 12, with shipping set to begin the following day. It will cost £179.99, which is quite a hefty bump over the £129.99 launch price of the Beats Studio Buds+.