Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beats Studio Buds+ announced with new transparent design

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple-owned headphones maker Beats has announced the Beats Studio Buds+, a direct follow on from their 2021 ANC earbuds.

The original Bead Studio Buds turned out to be the brand’s fastest-selling product ever, which is quite something given the longstanding popularity of their distinctive headphones.

The Beats Studio Buds+ apparently feature major improvements over the original Buds when it comes to active noise cancellation (ANC), as well as sporting a better transparency mode. Call performance has also taken a step forward, thanks to the inclusion of upgraded microphones with an entirely new acoustic architecture, as well as an intelligent voice-targeting algorithm.

Meanwhile, the addition of three new acoustic vents are said to “improve audio precision and gently relieve pressure for a more comfortable all-day fit”. You’ll get more earbud tip options in the box, too, so a perfect fit should be easier to achieve.

Beats Buds Pro Plus transparent

Battery life has also been improved, with up to 36 hours of run time, breaking down to 9 hours from the buds and 27 hours from the case.

The Beats brand’s status as an Apple operation leads to the ability for the Buds+ to automatically play spatial audio for music tracks that have been mixed in Dolby Atmos.

The Beats Studio Buds+ also comes with a bold new transparent design option, alongside more sedate Black or Ivory options.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

Apple’s eco-focus means that the Studio Buds+ uses a driver magnet formed from 100% recycled rare earth elements, while the solder of the main logic board is made of 100% recycled tin. Even the packaging is made from 95% fibre-based recycled materials and virgin wood from responsibly managed forests.

In truth, the arrival of the Beats Studio Buds+ comes as no surprise at all, having leaked via an Amazon retail listing at the end of April.

We liked the original Studio Buds a lot, calling it “a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds” in our 4-star review. Rest assured a review is in the works already.

The Beats Studio Buds+ will be available to order in the UK from the Apple website on June 12, with shipping set to begin the following day. It will cost £179.99, which is quite a hefty bump over the £129.99 launch price of the Beats Studio Buds+.

You might like…

Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Wireless Headphones 2023: Nine great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2023: Nine great Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 6 months ago
Beats Fit Pro Review

Beats Fit Pro Review

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.