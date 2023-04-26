 large image

Beats Studio Buds Plus leaked with transparent design

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Beats Studio Buds Plus earphones have leaked in all their transparent glory via an extremely high profile source.

Mega-retailer Amazon is the culprit here, having published a full listing for the as yet only rumoured Beats Studio Buds Plus. As The Verge points out, the (since removed) web page contained it all: images, specs, pricing, and a full rundown of new features.

Thanks to the big A, we know that the Beats Studio Buds Plus will feature improved active noise cancellation compared to the original Beats Studio Buds, as well as a better transparency mode.

Talking of transparency, perhaps the most striking new feature here is the design pictured above. While the shape is very similar indeed to the Studio Buds, the Studio Buds Plus will feature a new transparent variant of the shell and case.

Dare we say, it makes the Studio Buds Plus look a little like the Nothing Ear (1). Which is somewhat ironic, given that Nothing founder Carl Pei often talks of Apple as his key design inspiration. The Beats brand, of course, has been owned by Apple since 2014.

We were fans of the original Studio Buds, giving them a 4-star review and concluding that they were “a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds” with well-balanced sound and strong support for Android as well as iOS.

The original listing revealed that the Studio Buds Plus will cost $169.95, which would be a $20 hike from the 2021 Studio Buds. That seems to be the way of things right now, with consumer electronics just as with everything else.

Expect the Beats Studio Buds Plus to launch officially on May 18. Don’t expect any surprises.

