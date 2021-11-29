BBC iPlayer will have over 1000 boxsets to enjoy over the festive season

The BBC has announced that it will be adding over 1000 boxsets to its steaming service alongside a range of new programmes.

We’re mere days away from December, which means that we’re getting closer to Christmas, which as we all know is the perfect time to settle down with a brand new boxset.

Luckily, BBC will be adding to its already impressive roster, and soon iPlayer will be brimming with over 1000 boxsets and other titles, alongside a couple of brand new shows.

Available to watch in Ultra HD, The Girl Before will be coming to the streaming service; a new show starring Loki’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo, it follows a young woman who moves into a strange house that’s been designed by an enigmatic architect.

The Girl Before

Another new show will be gracing our screens on Boxing Day; starring David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch, Around the World in 80 Days is an adaptation of the classic novel written by Jules Verne.

And if you’re looking to watch something that you already know you love, there is a massive selection of shows being added to the site, including submarine thriller Vigil, the sixth season of Line of Duty, Killing Eve, Peaky Blinders and Luther, just to name a few.

Any youngsters out there might be pleased to learn that everyone’s favourite sheep is coming back for a special festive Christmas episode. Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas will be available to watch on Christmas day, as well as other kiddy classics like The Snail and the Whale, The Gruffalo and Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Attenborough’s Wonder of Song and Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard will also be available over the festive period. You can also look forward to The Mating Game, narrated by Sir David, and Professor Brian Cox’s Universe which will walk us through all the wonders of the universe.

There is so much to enjoy over the Christmas period with BBC iPlayer, with new and old movies and shows being added, they’ll be something for everyone to enjoy this year.