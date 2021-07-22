Battlefield 2042 will feature classic maps and a custom match builder

More details about Battlefield 2042 were announced during the EA Play Live event, including a new Portal mode that features six classic maps from previous games in the series.

These six maps include Valparaiso from Battlefield Bad Company 2, Caspian Border from Battlefield 3 and Battle of the Bulge from Battlefield 1942.

These classic maps will also be optimised for next-gen graphics, while also adding in destructible environments where previously absent. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will also benefit from 128-player counts, although PS4 and Xbox One players will be restricted to 64 players due to the limitations of the hardware.

Furthermore, Battlefield 2042 will give players the ability to build their own matches via a web browser. There looks to be a ridiculous amount of customisable options here with maps, weapons and factions from multiple Battlefield generations at your disposal – you could even have the troops of Battlefield 1942 duking it out with the more advanced soldiers of Battlefield 2042.

Players will be able to set the rules of matches, toggle friendly fire and restrict certain weapons, gadgets and vehicles for each side. For example, you could create a match of pistols versus shotguns, while only activating friendly fire for one side.

While many of these features can be added or removed with simple toggles, you’ll also be able to dig even deeper with drag-and-drop coding, allowing you to make unique matches that you can then share with the online world or test out by yourself against the AI.

And if you’re not too fussed about creating your own matches, you can just go hands-off and try out community-created matches instead. They may not be as balanced as the official matches from DICE, but they should offer incredibly unique experiences with all the possible scenarios.

The Portal mode will be available to everyone who purchases Battlefield 2042, with new content expected to be added in the future.

With the All-Out Warfare and Portal game modes now confirmed, EA also teased a third mode called Hazard Zone. This will be a “high stakes, squad-based game-type, never seen before in the Battlefield franchise.” Check out our Battlefield 2042 hub for more information on the upcoming game.