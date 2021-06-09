Battlefield 2042 is confirmed to be the next entry in EA DICE’s first-person shooter series.

Unlike previous games in the series, there will be no single-player campaign in Battlefield 2042. Instead, DICE is going big on multiplayer, increasing the maximum number of players allowed in a match to a whopping 128.

DICE is also abandoning its historic roots by setting Battlefield 2042 in a dystopian future 21 years from now, where humanity is fighting it out over scarce resources. There’s no story mode here, but lore is provided to contextualise the multiplayer skirmishes.

You’ll be able to drive both helicopters and tanks in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 will launch with seven maps, all of which will be different sizes and set in vastly different locations, from the oil rig in Antarctica to the rocket launch site in French Guinea. There will be a number of driveable vehicles to help you traverse the map too, with helicopters, jets and tanks so far confirmed.

There will also be 10 Specialist playable soldiers at launch, each with their own perks to allow for different play styles such as a controllable drone and a grappling hook. EA has so far revealed the Recon, Assault, Support and Engineer classes.

And while Battlefield 2042 will not be free to play, it will take on a live service model with plenty of post-launch content. EA DICE is planning on having four seasons in the first year, each of which will be accompanied by a Battle Pass with new specialist characters, locations and more.

The recon character class lets you control a drone

Every Battle Pass will have both free and premium tiers. However, EA has confirmed that the premium tiers will only put cosmetic goodies behind a paywall, so you don’t have to worry about spending extra for new characters and maps.

For everything else on Battlefield 2042, keep reading on and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Release date

Battlefield 2042 will launch on 22 October 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. However, the PS4 and Xbox One versions will have smaller maps compared to the others, with a 64 player cap on multiplayer matches compared to the maximum 128 player count on other platforms.

For those eager to try out the game as soon as possible, there will also be a ‘Technical Playlist’ in Early July which will see EA invite ‘Battlefield veterans across US and Europe’ to play under NDA. There will also be an Open Beta ahead of launch, which will be accessible to those who pre-order the game.

Price

The standard edition of Battlefield 2041 will cost $59.99/£59.99 on Xbox One and PS4, and £49.99 for PC. For the Xbox Series X or PS5 version, you’ll have to pay $69.99/£69.99.

There will also be a Gold Edition that includes early access to game launch, one-year pass to the premium tier battle pass and various cross-gen cosmetic bundles. The Gold Edition will cost $89.99/£79.99 on PC, and $99.99/£89.99 on the remaining platforms.

And finally there will be an Ultimate Edition, which features all of the perks of the Gold Edition as well as an official digital artbook, exclusive soundtrack and a Midnight Ultimate cosmetic bundle. The Ultimate Edition will cost $109.99/£99.99 on PC, and $119.99/£109.99 on console.

Trailer

EA has revealed the very first trailer of Battlefield 2047 ahead of E3 2021. Check it out below:

Gameplay

Battlefield 2042 is completely focused on multiplayer. You can play by yourself if you’d rather, but this simply replaces online teammates and opposition with AI bots, as there is no story-centric campaign.

The multiplayer is separated into three modes: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone and a third that won’t be announced until 22 July during the EA Play Live event. Hazard Zone is a “squad-based game-type” that’s apparently a modern take on multiplayer games, but DICE was keen to point out that it isn’t a Battle Royale mode.

DICE was a lot more forthcoming on details about the All-Out Warfare mode, which sees up to 128 players fighting over objectives on massive multiplayer maps. Players will be split into two teams – the attackers and the defenders – so this isn’t a ‘last man standing’ affair like Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone.

One of the maps takes place in a city, where you can zipline from rooftop to rooftop

All-Out Warfare maps will also feature dynamic weather and environmental hazards, with tornados hurling debris that can crush you like an ant, and sandstorms engulfing a battlefield to limit visibility. There will also be ‘spectacular world events’ on select maps, with DICE giving the example of the rocket launch on the Orbital map, which can go fatally wrong if certain conditions are met.

The seven maps that will launch with Battlefield 2042 include:

Kaleidoscope (Sogdo, South Korea)

Manifest (Brain Island, Singapore)

Orbital (Kourou, French Guiana)

Discarded (Alang, India)

Renewal (Eastern Desert, Egypt)

Hourglass (Doha, Qatar)

Breakaway (Queen Maud Land, Antarctica)

There will also be a range of vehicles, for both land and air, allowing you to travel across the map at high speeds. You’ll be able to use an in-game tablet to request a vehicle to be delivered to any location on the map, so you won’t have to go searching the map for an abandoned tank. EA also teased the wingsuit in its trailer, but explained that it will only be available with specific characters.

Of course, there will be a large number of weapons made available too. A new ‘Plus System’ will even enable players to swap scopes, barrels and even ammo type in real-time, so you don’t need to pause the game and jump into the settings.

EA teased the wingsuit in its Battlefield 2042 trailer

Plenty more content will also arrive with the various post-launch battle passes. You won’t have to pay a dime for any post-game content that can affect gameplay, but premium plans will be on offer for those who want fancy cosmetic items.

We will be updating this page as soon as more news breaks for Battlefield 2042, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked for more details in the future.