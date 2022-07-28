 large image

Backbone One PlayStation Edition keeps PS5 Remote Play on brand

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you like to access your favourite PS4 and PS5 games on the go, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition is an officially licensed controller for iPhone.

The cradle, which enables users to slide an iPhone right in via the Lightning connector and enjoy familiar physical controls is inspired by the PS5’s DualSense controller, right down to the familiar glyphs on the buttons.

The Backbone One PlayStation edition is a plug and play solution, so if you have the PS Remote Play app installed on your iPhone you’ll be good to go.

The PlayStation Edition is currently only available for iPhone and, thanks to the expandable grip, it’s suitable with all models. Of course, PS5 owners don’t really need one, as DualSense is compatible with iPhone, but this is a great handheld solution that’s on brand.

There’s no PlayStation-specific Android version as yet, but the standard black edition is shipping later this year (November 2022, according to the product website).

The standard editions already have proved quite popular and have an average rating of 4.8 from more than 16,500 reviews. As well as PS Remote Play, it’s also suitable for use with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, and popular mobile games like Call of Duty.

It costs £99.99/$99.99 and comes with a month of free access to Apple Arcade, Google Stadia Pro and Discord Nitro.

The UK is among the launch countries for the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, along with United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Netherlands.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

