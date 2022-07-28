Backbone One PlayStation Edition keeps PS5 Remote Play on brand

If you like to access your favourite PS4 and PS5 games on the go, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition is an officially licensed controller for iPhone.

The cradle, which enables users to slide an iPhone right in via the Lightning connector and enjoy familiar physical controls is inspired by the PS5’s DualSense controller, right down to the familiar glyphs on the buttons.

The Backbone One PlayStation edition is a plug and play solution, so if you have the PS Remote Play app installed on your iPhone you’ll be good to go.

The PlayStation Edition is currently only available for iPhone and, thanks to the expandable grip, it’s suitable with all models. Of course, PS5 owners don’t really need one, as DualSense is compatible with iPhone, but this is a great handheld solution that’s on brand.

There’s no PlayStation-specific Android version as yet, but the standard black edition is shipping later this year (November 2022, according to the product website).

The standard editions already have proved quite popular and have an average rating of 4.8 from more than 16,500 reviews. As well as PS Remote Play, it’s also suitable for use with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, and popular mobile games like Call of Duty.

It costs £99.99/$99.99 and comes with a month of free access to Apple Arcade, Google Stadia Pro and Discord Nitro.

The UK is among the launch countries for the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, along with United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Netherlands.