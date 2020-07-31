Avid and Dolby have teamed up once again to produce a new tool to help independent artists create and self-distribute their music in Dolby Atmos.

Avid and Dolby have once again teamed up to produce AvidPlay, a new tool that will help independent artists to self-distribute their music more easily in Atmos to compatible services such as Amazon Music HD and TIDAL HiFi. Artists and labels will be able to share immersive audio tracks, delivering an unlimited number of songs and albums each year, while also keeping 100% of the rights and earnings. That sounds pretty good.

Dolby Atmos Music does what Dolby Atmos did for cinemas and the home. It’s an immersive audio technology that presents music in a 3D soundscape for a more spacious experience. AvidPlay is a DIY music distribution service that assists artists and labels in getting discovered. AvidPlay can distribute music to over 150 major outlets such as Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL. With the Avid Link app, members can connect to other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers and moviemakers, to grow their network and collaborate.

Artists and labels will need to subscribe to an AvidPlay distribution plan through the free AvidLink app. From there, they can upload completed Dolby Atmos Music tracks and artwork. Those who subscribe can also create songs and albums using any compatible Dolby Atmos enabled digital audio workstation (DAW) – which includes Avid Pro Tools – and upload their music to the AvidPlay dashboard where they can manage their tracks/albums and see how much money they’re earning.

Arno Kammermeier, co-founder of the Berlin-based electronic duo Booka Shade said: “Dolby Atmos has changed how we think about music and it allows us to create things that were previously not possible. And most importantly, with AvidPlay, we can now share this elevated experience with our fans. It’s mind-blowing and the ultimate way to experience our music.”

Rob D’Amico, Director of Product Marketing, Audio Solutions at Avid commented: “With a majority of today’s new music created using Avid tools, enabling any artist or label to now distribute Dolby Atmos Music is a game-changer and highlights Avid’s continued commitment to providing an end-to-end music production solution from recording to mixing to distribution.”

From Dolby’s side, Christine Thomas, Senior Director of Music Partnerships said: “Through AvidPlay, any artist and label outside the major label system, regardless if they are a Multi-Platinum GRAMMY Award-winning performer or emerging singer-songwriter, can share their music in Dolby Atmos with the world.”

