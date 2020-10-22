Audio Pro introduces G10 speaker with AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant

Audio Pro’s latest G10 speaker combines AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant in one wireless speaker.

Audio Pro has introduced the G10 smart speaker to meet increasing demand for compatibility with both AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant/Cast.

Audio Pro has been dabbling with multi-room functionality through its existing speaker range (including the well-received A10 wireless speaker) for a number of years, but it would seem customers have voiced interest in using more smart-enabled features and Audio Pro has reciprocated that interested by including Google Assistant voice functionality and AirPlay 2.

Audio Pro say they’re committed to integrating Google Cast and AirPlay 2 as standard in future products, as well as retaining its own multi-room system. The more choice there is the better we’d say.

Audio Pro says the G10 has a small footprint, making it easy to place around the home, and it’s a speaker that can also be mounted on a wall or contemporary ceiling rail that’s apparently become quite the trend in the home furnishings sector. Visually the speaker continues to differentiate itself from the Addon range of speakers with its cylindrical form.

Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro, said: “We are now trying to further adapt to the needs we are experiencing in many markets today and reach out to those customers which prefer Google’s platform over Amazon. Through its Google Cast function, the G10 has the ability to form a multi-room system with other Google Cast speakers. This invaluably allows voice-activated control over an entire group, or household, of Cast-compatible speakers, even if they do not directly possess a built-in Google Assistant function.”

The Audio Pro G10 goes on sale in November for £225 and will be available in two shades of grey.

