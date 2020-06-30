High-end headphone specialist Audeze has teamed up with retailer Richer Sounds, bringing its headphone range to online and UK stores.

California-based headphone specialist Audeze is best known for its high-end cans, and has been looking to increase its visibility in the UK market over the past few years. Its latest move is its biggest yet, joining up with home cinema/hi-fi specialist Richer Sounds to bring its range of headphones to the retailer’s online and physical stores.

Customers can now try on and sample Audeze’s award-winning headphone range in-store, though demos are currently done by appointment only. Audeze’s full range of headphones will be available to order from any store in Richer Sounds’ 53-strong nationwide retail network, from its website or via the company’s dedicated telesales centre on 0333 900 0093.

We’ve long liked what Audeze has produced, whether it’s for music fans or gaming enthusiasts, with the LCD-1 scoring five stars in our review earlier in 2020. Go back several years and we’ve given the LCD-4, EL-8, LCD-X and Mobius headphones positive notices.

Commenting on the partnership, Mark Cohen, Audeze’s CSO said: “For way too long, Audeze has always aspired to have Richer Sounds represent our products in the UK, so we’re extremely pleased our two brands have finally come together. With a number of new products coming soon, we predict this will be an exciting time for all of us.”

Richer Sounds’ purchasing category manager, Toby Willis added: “It’s no secret that here at Richer Sounds we take pride in selecting the very best products for our customers’ needs. That’s why we are so excited to be able to announce Audeze’s LCD range of headphones are now available at richersounds.com, all at the lowest prices guaranteed. These meticulously engineered cans continue Audeze’s reputation as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of planar magnetic headphones. And with a choice of premium and closed-back designs, we’re sure you’ll agree they’re the real deal!“

Despite the easing of the coronavirus lockdown, Richer Sounds has only opened a select number of stores, seven-days-a-week (appointment only). Check Richer Sounds store-finder to see if your local is still open. If not, other stores are still available for sales and advice over the phone via the store’s call-line or the company’s nationwide 0333 900 0093 telesales number.

