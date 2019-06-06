Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s latest Hades-exploring DLC is out now

The latest Assassin’s Creed DLC, Torment of Hades, is now available everywhere you could play the original game, and boots players into the underworld to batter the undead.

Leaning heavily into the mythological, you’ll be going face to face with the cunning Hades, as you seek to help the dead find a final resting place, and settle the ominous sounding debt that Hades demands.

This is the second entry in the game’s post launch The Fate of Atlantis string of DLC, and while generally it’s going to offer up more of the same, there’s a few cool new abilities: the Kronos Time Shift lets you sling yourself skywards while blinding nearby enemies. Elsewhere, Ares Last Breath is a healing ability that grants immunity to enemy attacks, automatically parry’s melee assaults and lets you heal a percentage of the damage you deal as health.

If that doesn’t work for you, why not Artemis Trickery? This ability nestled in the Hunter branch of the skill tree lets you turn your arrows into deadly traps that will detonate with a variety of spectacular events whenever enemies get near. It’s a cool ability, and if remotely detonated explosives were something you think was sorely missing from Ancient Greece, this is the answer.

You’ve got two options to play. If you’ve already plowed through a lot of the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey content then you’ll just need to make sure to complete the Between Two Worlds story arc, followed by the Heir of Memories questline. Then, if you’re over character level 28, you’re good to play ball.

If you just want to experience this slice of wacky mythology, you can use a shortcut system within the DLC that drops you into the game at level 52, with a lot of resources and abilities, so you can just plow straight in. You won’t be able to earn achievements or carry things over to the main game save, but that’s your fault for being a big cheater.



Those hungry for more Assassin’s Creed Odyssey can also tackle Legacy of the First Blade, the game’s first DLC arc. There’s going to be a few more episodes in The Fate of Atlantis before it wraps up, but you know, it’s there if you want it. Today, even.