Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is free on PC right now

Ubisoft is currently giving away Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag for free on PC with no strings attached.

Black Flag, which is arguably the best entry in Ubisoft’s action-adventure series is now available on Uplay as a free download.

Once claimed, it’s yours to keep forever. It’s available until December 18 so a few days remain to get your hands on this tempting freebie.

Earning 7/10 in our review, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is a gripping pirate adventure that still holds up pretty well. Here’s what we thought:

‘Black Flag works as a ripping yarn, more immediate and entertaining than Assassin’s Creed 3. While the core gameplay is growing slightly stale, the seaborne action explores new territory and helps keep the franchise afloat.’

We also received a standalone expansion for Black Flag in the form of Freedom Cry. It’s well worth checking out, although currently isn’t available for free.

