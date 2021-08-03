Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Arlo Secure subscriptions bring 4K video, unlimited cameras and quick response

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Popular security camera firm Arlo has announced new service plans that that include options for unlimited cameras and 4K video recording.

The newly simplified Secure and Secure Plus plans replace the Arlo SMART subscription tiers and give users plenty of options for the home security set-up that suits.

For example, the single camera Secure plan is just £2.79 a month and offers up to 2K video and cloud storage for 30 days. If you want more than one camera, it’s £8.99 a month.

The Secure Plus plan is £12.99 a month, but that adds 4K cloud video playback and the ability to store recordings for 60 days. Again, that’s for multiple/unlimited cameras.

Subscriptions aren’t necessary to use the cameras, but there’s not a lot on offer when using as a standalone device. You only really get live streaming and notifications.

If you do sign-up you’ll get the cloud video recording and storage, interactive notifications, animal, vehicle and person detection, cloud activity zones, quick access to ‘call a friend’ functionality and theft replacement. The Secure Plus option also includes an extended warranty for your devices.

In a press release, the company behind cameras like the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell and the Arlo Essential Spotlight said the subscriptions can help users save time in the invent of an incident.

The company writes: “Arlo’s patented ‘locked-screen’ technology makes the Secure and Secure Plus plans a faster way to respond to an incident. Users can view a preview video of an incident, and even trigger the siren from the locked-screen of their phone to save time – because when it comes to security, every second counts. And with tailored options like ‘call a friend,’ homeowners can reach out for help faster if an emergency occurs.”

Many of the cameras in the Arlo line-up also include support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so the new subscription platforms help to make these cameras excellent all rounders for the security conscious homeowner.

