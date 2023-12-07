Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s NameDrop is getting a huge upgrade in iOS 17.2

Chris Smith

The new NameDrop feature is a handy way to share contact information via Apple’s AirDrop technology, but it’s unlikely to be something many iPhone owners use every day.

However, Apple is broadening the number of uses for the technology with the upcoming iOS 17.2 update due next week.

Once the update drops, iPhone owners will be able to use NameDrop to quickly share other items within the Wallet app like, such as boarding passes and concert tickets.

MacRumors reports it’ll simply be a case of selecting the pass you wish to share from the Wallet app, hitting a new Share button and then placing the sending phone atop the receiving phone to begin the exchange. Both phones will need to be on iOS 17.2 to use the feature and the recipient will need to accept the transfer.

Although it’s already possible to share the passes manually from the Wallet app, this sounds like it’ll really enhance the usefulness of the NameDrop feature. Just from personal experience, when you’re the person who has purchased the tickets, making sure everyone has their pass can be a Bir of a hassle.

“AirDrop improvements including expanded contact sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together,” Apple says in the release notes for iOS 17.2, which dropped with the release candidate this week.

NameDrop made the mainstream news recently after police forces in the United States advised users to turn off the feature over fears contact details could be stolen. Those fears were unfounded due to the mutual consent needed for details to be exchanged.

iOS 17.2 will also include the long awaited Journal app, along with new options for the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as the ability to capture Spatial Video on the iPhone 15 Pro models. This feature is intended for users to relive on the forthcoming Vision Pro headset.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

