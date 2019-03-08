Report: Apple AR glasses to arrive as iPhone accessory in 2020

Apple will launch a set of augmented reality glasses to pair with the 2020 iPhone releases, according to a new report.

The noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who has a better track record than most) reckons the long-predicted specs will be marketed as an AR accessory for the iPhone.

According to Kuo, the glasses will feature their own display, but everything else will be handled by the companion iPhone. That means there’ll be no on-board computing power, no built-in GPS, or Wi-Fi or cellular data connectivity.

The note to investors (via MacRumors) says Apple plans to put the glasses into production by the end of this year, in time for the launch alongside the 2020 iPhone handsets.

Related: What is Apple’s ARKit?

Such a launch would bring to fruition Apple’s working in the augmented reality sector, through its ARKit software.

This is currently used for bringing AR experiences to iPhones and iPads, using those device’s camera sensors. However, the launch of some homegrown specs would be a realisation of Apple’s goals in the sectors.

The glasses have been identified by some observers as the solution to the slowdown of iPhone sales over the last 12 months.

However, an arrival in late 2020 would be later than many had initially thought. In late 2017, a Bloomberg report suggested Apple would have the glassed ready for prime time in time for this year’s iPhones.

That report said Apple has also created a new reality operating system called rOS to display information upon the glasses’ display.

Would you buy a pair of AR glasses for the iPhone? Can it be the product succeeds the iPhone? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.