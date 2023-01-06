 large image

Apple’s AR/VR Mixed Reality headset may not be as imminent as you think

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is planning to launch its mixed reality headset during spring 2023 at the earliest, according to a prominent analyst, which is later than he had predicted and many had hoped.

The noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now revised his prediction of a January launch, which, to be honest, we didn’t ever think was that realistic in the first place.

Kuo now reckons it’ll be the spring at the earliest before Apple reveals the long awaited hardware. It may be as late as WWDC in the summer, Kuo says, with a release in the autumn.

In our humble view that has always sounded much more realistic and in-line with the way Apple likes to do business. Kuo though believes there is an actual delay because of issues with the mechanical drop testing and the software.

Kuo wrote on Twitter: “Apple’s AR/MR headset development is behind schedule due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools, meaning that mass shipment of this device may postpone from the original 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23.”

He added: “As a result, it is increasingly unlikely that Apple will hold a media event for the new device in January. At this point, it seems more likely that Apple will announce the AR/MR headset at a spring media event or WWDC based on the current development progress.”

The mixed reality headset has been rumoured for years on end now, with Apple never confirming it was in the works. The company has been seemingly preparing for the eventuality on the software development side of things for many years, and CEO Tim Cook has predicted huge things for the sector.

Reports from influential journalists like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have suggested that Apple envisions the product category eventually replacing the iPhone as the jewel in the hardware crown.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

