Apple’s AR/VR Mixed Reality headset may not be as imminent as you think

Apple is planning to launch its mixed reality headset during spring 2023 at the earliest, according to a prominent analyst, which is later than he had predicted and many had hoped.

The noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now revised his prediction of a January launch, which, to be honest, we didn’t ever think was that realistic in the first place.

Kuo now reckons it’ll be the spring at the earliest before Apple reveals the long awaited hardware. It may be as late as WWDC in the summer, Kuo says, with a release in the autumn.

In our humble view that has always sounded much more realistic and in-line with the way Apple likes to do business. Kuo though believes there is an actual delay because of issues with the mechanical drop testing and the software.

Kuo wrote on Twitter: “Apple’s AR/MR headset development is behind schedule due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools, meaning that mass shipment of this device may postpone from the original 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23.”

He added: “As a result, it is increasingly unlikely that Apple will hold a media event for the new device in January. At this point, it seems more likely that Apple will announce the AR/MR headset at a spring media event or WWDC based on the current development progress.”

The mixed reality headset has been rumoured for years on end now, with Apple never confirming it was in the works. The company has been seemingly preparing for the eventuality on the software development side of things for many years, and CEO Tim Cook has predicted huge things for the sector.

Reports from influential journalists like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have suggested that Apple envisions the product category eventually replacing the iPhone as the jewel in the hardware crown.