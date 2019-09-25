Apple’s 2020 iPhones look set for a lovely old-school makeover

The new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro ranges have only just hit the market, but the rumours surrounding Apple’s 2020 batch of iPhones are already circulating. And the latest report brings lots of good news.

According to well-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next flagships will bear a striking resemblance to the iPhone 4.

“We predict that the new 2H20 iPhone design will change significantly,” a note released by Kuo this week reads (via MacRumors).

“The metal frame and the front and rear 2/2.5D glass are still used, but the metal frame surface will be changed to a similar design to the iPhone 4, replacing the current surface design.”

The iPhone 4 is regarded by many − including myself − as the best-looking iPhone model. Apple only really moved on from the design four years later with the iPhone 6.

The iPhone 4 launched all the way back on June 7, 2010 and here’s how Apple described it at the time:

“iPhone 4 is the thinnest smartphone ever — 9.3 millimetres — with an all-new design and build quality like no other mobile device. The front and back are made of aluminosilcate glass, chemically strengthened to be 30 times harder than plastic, more scratch resistant and more durable than ever. The front and back glass have an oil-resistant coating that helps keep it clean, and encircling iPhone 4 is a highly finished stainless steel band made of a custom alloy that is forged to be five times stronger than standard steel.”

Oh, and it had a starting price of $199, though that got you just 16GB of storage. How times have changed.

Naturally, it looks a little dated now, but I could easily imagine a modern adaptation with no home button and an edge-to-edge display.

However, both consumers and Apple itself had issues with the iPhone 4. Apple struggled to manufacture the white model, while consumers reported issues with reception – a saga that was branded ‘Antennagate’. You can read Apple’s infamous response here.

Kuo believes the new design will be a major selling point of the 2020 iPhones, but his note also warns that the move could also increase the cost of production, something will likely be passed on to consumers.

Just like we’ve had this year, we’re expecting Apple to launch a trip of flagship iPhones in 2020, all of which are expected to support 5G.

