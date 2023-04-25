Apple working on AI health coaching for Apple Watch – report

Apple is working on a new health and fitness coaching service that’s partially powered by AI, according to a new report.

The story is from the in-the-know Apple reporter Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who says the new app would use data from the Apple Watch to inform tailored coaching plans.

Currently, the plan is to charge for the service, as Apple does with Fitness+, Apple Music and others. On the surface, it sounds more fitting as part of the Fitness+ service, but according to the report it’ll be a separate entity.

According to the sources the app is codenamed Quartz and there are a number of teams working on it at Apple and it might launch next year. However, as always in these situations, there’s no guarantee it’ll launch at all.

Elsewhere, Apple plans on revamping the existing Health app to incorporate mood logging. Gurman’s sources say the app will enable users to input their current mood and answer questions. That could enable people to track their progress over time.

The report says, as has been previously mooted, Apple may want to help log users’ mood by assessing their speech and text inputs. Way back in 2016 Apple purchased a start-up called Emotient, which specialised in picking up emotions in people’s faces.

The new Health app may also assist with managing conditions like nearsightedness, according to the report. Meanwhile, the iPad will finally get its own Health app in iOS 17, according to the report.