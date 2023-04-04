Apple Weather app outage makes us really miss Dark Sky

Everywhere you go, you always take the weather with you… unless you were using the stock Apple Weather app this morning.

The default app that ships with the iPhone and other Apple devices has been acting up since late last night in the United States, with no data showing for some users. Despite the above picture, I can assure you there is weather in Pompano Beach, Florida today.

Apple’s System Status page reports the issue began at 11pm eastern time (around 4am UK time) on Monday night, noting “this service may be slow or unavailable.”

It’s currently the only Apple service with an issue listed. Trusted Reviews can concern the issue was still ongoing in the United States at around midday ET.

When using the app, the data did eventually load after a couple of minutes but the page appeared to be blank in the interim. So, it was available, but slow.

As of now, the app appears to be functioning as usual in all of our saved locations. The temperature, the hour by hour forecast, 10-day forecast, air quality, precipitation data, and more are all showing.

However, the lengthy outage/service interruption of more than twelve hours is significant given Apple just shut down the beloved Dark Sky weather app.

The company closed the app on New Year’s Day after folding most of its features in to the stock Weather app. The Weather app has been as temperamental as the weather itself in recent months.

Perhaps we’ll hear about Apple’s plans to improve the app during the iOS 17 announcement at WWDC 2023 on June 5. Here are 5 things we do expect from WWDC.