 large image

The best iPhone weather app is shutting down, but this cloud has a silver lining

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is warning users of the Dark Sky weather app that it will cease to be as of January 1 next year.

Support for Dark Sky, which became popular due to its enhanced forecasting technology and live radar imagery in the early App Store era, is ending, according to a persistent warning within the app.

Apple purchased Dark Sky (and the team behind it) in March 2020 and has slowly been using the tech and talent to improve its own weather app. That process is now complete, so there’s no need to keep the standalone app around, regardless of how much users know and love it.

“Support for the Dark Sky app will be ending on January 1 2023. Dark Sky’s forecast technology is now enhanced and integrated into the updated Apple Weather app,” the note reads.

Dark Sky

A button promising More Info annoyingly redirects to the Apple Weather app. So does the Apple Weather app really replace everything we loved about Dark Sky? Well, yeah, pretty much. And a lot of the information is presented in a more attractive fashion.

There’s the radar map, hourly forecast, graph showing the chance of rain in the next hour, and the opportunity to dial deeper into data like the UV index, wind speed, ‘feels like’ temperature, humidity, visibility and more, throughout the day.

Apple Weather

When Apple purchased the app it immediately shut down the Android and Wear OS versions, making it clear this was going to form the basis of its efforts to revamp the Apple Weather app. The company often does this when it plans to integrate new features within the operating system. Shazam, for example, is now an iOS staple within the Control Centre, while Apple’s sleep tracking tech is powered by the Beddit app it also purchased many moons ago.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

