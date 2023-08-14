Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch X: Biggest smartwatch overhaul yet tipped for 2024 or 2025

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to be a modest update for the company’s smartwatch range next month, there are bigger changes afoot.

According to the well-connected Mark Gurman, Apple is plotting an overhaul with an Apple Watch X to mark the tenth anniversary of the revolutionary timepiece.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says the model could be the “biggest overhaul yet.” While it may be launched in 2024, Apple may hold off until 2025.

As Gurman points out, Apple launched the original Apple Watch in 2014, but didn’t release it until the spring of 2015. So, in theory, either could work as an anniversary edition. Given the 2024 model would be the 10th-generation Apple Watch, we’d hope the big revamp will launched just over a year from now.

So what might Apple have in store for the Apple Watch X? Well, Gurman says long-tipped features like microLED displays and the blood pressure monitor might finally arrive in this version. The watch could also get thinner than before, while Apple is also working on new ways to attach bands to the watch.

He wrote: “Starting with the original Apple Watch, bands have slid into the sides of the chassis and attached with a locking mechanism. Keeping that design the same let the bands stay compatible with old and new models, but it has downsides. People involved in the development of new Apple Watches say the system takes up a considerable amount of space that could be better filled with a bigger battery or other components.

“To that end, the company has explored a new magnetic band attachment system, though it’s unclear if it will be ready or used in the Watch X revamp.”

As for the Apple Watch 9? Gurman says only to expect faster processors and new colour options. The launch event for this device, and the iPhone 15 range, has reportedly been penciled in for September 13.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

