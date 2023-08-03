Apple Watch 9 promises no radical changes but a new pink colour

Don’t expect the Apple Watch 9 to look any different to the Apple Watch 8, but anyone who’s ever fantasised about a pink model might be set to have their dreams realised.

That’s the claim being made by an established tipster with a track record of making accurate predictions on such matters. ShrimpApplePro has taken to Twitter/X to offer their pronouncement on Apple’s forthcoming smartwatch refresh, which is likely just a month or so away from being announced.

As you can see, the tipster reckons that the Apple Watch 9 will be externally nigh-on identical to the Apple Watch 8, which was hardly a bold reinvention itself. “Well, I wish I can see anything that is new outside but it looks the same,” they say. There’ll be the same 41 and 45mm sizing options and a “new chip I guess”.

One thing that does sound new is that Apple has apparently “added a pink color along with the other 4 colors with the same case material”.

This makes it sound like a full on pink finish to the metal body. This isn’t nailed on, of course, but it doesn’t seem like the tipster is talking about something like the rose gold Apple Watch 5 here, which only looked truly pink when you paired it with a pink band.

Of course, the real radical change with last year’s Apple smartwatch range was the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra, and the tipster follows up with prediction of an Apple Watch Ultra 2. That too will have the same design, which is understandable. This year, however, there’ll be the option of a black titanium option.