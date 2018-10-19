Is the Apple Watch’s new £29 USB-C charger a massive iPad Pro hint?

A new Apple Watch charging cable with USB-C in place of USB-A has just popped up online ahead of the expected unveiling of Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro.

As first spotted by Apple Insider, the new cable features the same magnetic wireless charging point as found on the existing Apple Watch charging leads that the company sells, albeit with a reversible male USB-C connection on one end.

The new lead is currently only available in a 0.3m version on Apple’s online store, whereas the older USB-A model is available in three lengths; 0.3m, 1m and 2m. Despite the additional benefits with regards to power and data that the USB-C standard offers, the new charger doesn’t appear to power up an Apple Watch up any faster than the older USB-A charging cable.

That said, there’s no price bump either, as it costs $29/£29 just like the older USB-A Apple Watch charger, and delivery of the new accessory was as little as day at time of writing.

Apple hasn’t really stopped since it announced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR back at its ‘Gather Round’ event on September 12. The company has subsequently launched its two 2018 flagship iPhones in the XS and XS Max, with the iPhone XR set to arrive in just a few days time on October 26.

Invitations have now also gone out for an Apple October event, which is slated for October 30. The company is expected to launch a range of new iPad tablets, alongside some new MacBooks.

Related: Best Apple Watch

With this in mind, the timing of this accessory’s arrival appears to reinforce the idea that these 2018 iPad Pros may well exchange the established Lighting connection with USB-C – a switch that’s already been made on many of the company’s laptops.

Is USB-C the way forward for Apple devices like the Apple Watch and future iPads? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.