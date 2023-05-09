 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch 9 set for serious performance boost

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch is set for a long overdue performance boost if and when the company launches the Series 9 model later this year.

According to the reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 9 will include the first processor upgrade in four generations.

Get an iPhone 12 on contract for £26.99 a month

Get an iPhone 12 on contract for £26.99 a month

Mobiles.co.uk is offering an as-good-as-new iPhone 12 on a 24 month iD contract for just £26.99 a month with an up front fee of £19.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £19 up front
  • £26.99 a month
View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 8, Series 7 and Series 6 models all included the S8 processor. However, the S9 chip has been developed for the Series 9 according to Gurman, speaking on his PowerOn Discord Channel (via MacRumors).

According to Gurman, the upgrade will be “a new processor and not just a re-brand of the previous generation” and will be based on the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 range.

The S8 chip is based on the A13 processor that arrived within the iPhone 11, so we could certainly be in for a serious upgrade if Apple does indeed equip the Apple Watch Series 9 with the new silicon. Should it do so, users could expect to see a faster user interface, improved efficiency and, in turn, perhaps even better battery life.

We could also see some specific watchOS 10 features that can only be harnessed by the new chip, giving some users a genuine reason to upgrade their Apple Watch for the first time in a while.

WatchOS 10 will be announced four weeks from now during the WWDC keynote. Recent reports have suggested Apple might revamp the widgets interface as well as other interface changes.

Gurman has previously called the forthcoming version a “fairly extensive upgrade” with “notable” changes to the interface. However it all plays out, it may be a bigger year for the Apple Watch than many expected following last year’s launch of the all-singing-all-dancing Apple Watch Ultra.

You might like…

Best Apple Watch 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best Apple Watch 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 months ago
Apple Watch 8 Review

Apple Watch 8 Review

Max Parker 6 months ago
Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?

Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?

Alastair Stevenson 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.