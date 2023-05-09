Apple Watch 9 set for serious performance boost

The Apple Watch is set for a long overdue performance boost if and when the company launches the Series 9 model later this year.

According to the reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 9 will include the first processor upgrade in four generations.

The Apple Watch Series 8, Series 7 and Series 6 models all included the S8 processor. However, the S9 chip has been developed for the Series 9 according to Gurman, speaking on his PowerOn Discord Channel (via MacRumors).

According to Gurman, the upgrade will be “a new processor and not just a re-brand of the previous generation” and will be based on the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 range.

The S8 chip is based on the A13 processor that arrived within the iPhone 11, so we could certainly be in for a serious upgrade if Apple does indeed equip the Apple Watch Series 9 with the new silicon. Should it do so, users could expect to see a faster user interface, improved efficiency and, in turn, perhaps even better battery life.

We could also see some specific watchOS 10 features that can only be harnessed by the new chip, giving some users a genuine reason to upgrade their Apple Watch for the first time in a while.

WatchOS 10 will be announced four weeks from now during the WWDC keynote. Recent reports have suggested Apple might revamp the widgets interface as well as other interface changes.

Gurman has previously called the forthcoming version a “fairly extensive upgrade” with “notable” changes to the interface. However it all plays out, it may be a bigger year for the Apple Watch than many expected following last year’s launch of the all-singing-all-dancing Apple Watch Ultra.