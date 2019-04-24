Apple TV now has an official YouTube presence

Apple is busy gearing up for the release of Apple TV Plus: a premium streaming TV platform that was unveiled last month in a flurry of celebrity endorsements from those that would be making the content. But it looks like Apple is now using an older platform to promote its plucky newcomer: YouTube.

As spotted by MacStories, the company now has an Apple TV channel on YouTube. Set up a month ago, the channel is currently packed with general TV and movie content, such as Game of Thrones interviews, movie trailers and behind-the-scenes clips of films. Apple hasn’t seen fit to make much of a song and dance about the channel’s launch, and some of the videos are in the low hundreds for numbers of views, with fewer than 8000 subscribers at the time of writing.

Related: Best streaming sites

There isn’t too much pure Apple TV content, though the company did find the time to upload the promotional Storytellers video from the Apple TV Plus announcement keynote.

You would imagine that the channel will become more focused on actual Apple originals closer to the launch date, but for now it’s quite a nice one to subscribe to for film enthusiasts for two key reasons.

Related: How to watch Apple TV shows

Firstly, it’s ad-free, as Apple seems to view this as promotional rather than a way of directly bolstering its vast, cartoon-like cash reserves. Secondly, comments have been disabled on all videos, so there’s no risk of getting embroiled in the kind of never-ending comment debate where neither side comes out well.

Apple TV Plus will be launching this fall in over 100 countries, according to the company. For non US readers, that means Autumn, so look forward to tuning in before the year is out.

Are you planning on subscribing to Apple TV Plus? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.