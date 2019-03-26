How to watch Apple TV shows

Looking for how to watch movies and TV shows on Apple TV? We’ve got the rundown on what you need and how to find the content you’re looking for.

How to get Apple TV

First and foremost you’ll need the TV app which you can access via the Apple App store. The TV App is a hub space where you’ll be able to watch all the content you own in one place as well as get recommendations on new TV programmes and films. Once you’ve got what you’re looking for, just tap play.

That content will be available across Apple devices, so you can resume playback across iPhone and iPads as well as the Apple TV box and Macs.

If you have a Samsung smart TV, the app will be made available in the spring. It’ll pop up on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

How to watch Apple TV

Upon opening the app you’ll be presented with different tabs: Watch Now, Library, Store and a Search tab. Watch Now row offers curated content of different TV series and documentaries.

Scroll down and you’ll see a range of local TV content. For example, if you live in the UK they’ll be TV shows from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and My5. After that there’s a section for Kids filled with video content such as Peppa Pig and Fireman Sam.

If you’re a bit too old for children’s content the next row offers new releases to buy or rent from iTunes. If your device is compatible you can watch video in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision HDR is supported). Digital releases are often available a few weeks before the physical Blu-ray comes out.

Any purchases and rentals will appear in the Library section. Head to the Store section and the range of content opens to include video from other content providers such as Amazon Prime, MUBI and Shudder. You will need to install and subscribe to the respective app in order to stream content.

The Search tab allows for users to find what content you’re looking for. There’s also a list of trending content should you want to find content quicker.

How much is Apple TV?

The Apple TV app itself is free to download. To get videos from iTunes you can buy outright and (usually £10 or more for new releases) or renting films (£4.49 or more).

And that is your lot for Apple TV. At least for now. Apple recently announced a new video streaming service that’s due to arrive later this year. The TV App will be spruced up in the months leading up to the launch with a new UI on the way.

We’ll have info on how to watch Apple’s new video subscription service once it launches. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about Apple TV Plus thus far.