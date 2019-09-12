Apple TV Plus will stream in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Apple has confirmed its Apple TV Plus original content will be available to stream with all of the lovely cinephile tech currently on offer.

We already knew Apple would offer the content in a 4K HDR resolution, if using a compatible display, but now we know a few more details. Apple says the content is also compatible with the Dolby Vision standard, while most of the titles will be available in the Dolby Atmos 3D audio technology.

Here’s what Apple has to say on in a support page on its website spotted by 9to5Mac: “Apple TV+ lets you stream all-new breakthrough original shows and films, ad-free and on demand. New originals will be added to Apple TV+ every month. You can watch Apple originals in 4K HDR / Dolby Vision and most titles also offer Dolby Atmos sound.”

Among the devices offering the full monty of advanced AV tech are the Apple TV 4K, as well as Macs released later than 2018 with 4K displays. Compatible Smart TVs that can play 4K HDR and Dolby Vision are compatible with content beamed by AirPlay from the newest iPad Pro models.

Devices offering Dolby Atmos include Mac models introduced in 2018 or later, the iPhone 11, XR, XS and XS Max as well as the 11-inch iPad Pro and latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and the Apple TV 4K.

There’s a wider range of devices offering Dolby Vision according to Apple’s website:

iPhone 8 and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation

iPad Pro (11-inch)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

Apple TV 4K

4K, 4K HDR, 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10 content is available on all Mac models introduced in 2018 or later with 4K-resolution screens.

iMac Pro

Compatible smart TVs – Can play 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision content that you AirPlay from your Apple device and can play movies and TV shows in 4K or HDR from the Apple TV app.

Apple TV launches on November 1 in more than 120 countries, costing £4.99 or $4.99 a month.

