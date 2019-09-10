Here’s how to get a year of free Apple TV Plus

Apple has revealed how to get a free year of streaming and access to exclusive shows on its new streaming service Apple TV Plus.

Apple’s yearly iPhone keynote is taking place right now and Tim Cook took a moment out of the exciting product announcements to reveal an exclusive offer for Apple customers.

From today, whenever you buy a product from the Apple Store, you’ll also get access to Apple TV Plus for free for a whole year.

This means that if you buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac right now, you’ll also get access to exclusive Apple TV Plus content. This includes ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Elephant Queen’ and ‘See’, starring Jason Momoa.

You’ll be able to watch these Apple originals for free on the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, Mac and other platforms – both online and offline – as well as at tv.apple.com. The service will also be available on select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO in the near future.

Apple TV Plus will launch on November 1 in over 100 countries with new content added every month. Once your free year is up, the streaming service will set you back just £4.99 a month and can be shared by up to six family members.

“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favourite show or movie on our service”, said Apple head of Worldwide Video Zack Van Amburg. “Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message — all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations”.

If you happen to be in the market for a phone or laptop or are already eyeing up the brand new iPhone 11 this could be the perfect time to upgrade your device and grab a free year of TV alongside it.

