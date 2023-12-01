Apple TV+ and Paramount+ could be the next streaming couple

Apple and Paramount are reportedly in talks over bundling their respective Apple TV+ and Paramount+ streaming services as a means of combatting the Netflix juggernaut.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s sources, executives are considering a way to pair the services in order to offer subscribers better pricing and more incentive to retain an active subscription.

According to the sources, any bundle would cost less than subscribing to the offering separately. However, the talks are said to be in the early stages.

Considering Hulu has Disney+ and ESPN in a bundle, and Max is essentially the marriage of HBO Max and Discovery+, streaming combo platters are becoming ever more popular among the content providers.

Ironically, streaming services arrived on the scene and heralded a grand decoupling of content from large cable and satellite bundles. While there are still a la carte offerings available, more and more of the services are trying to attract users into bundling up again.

It’s easy to see why both services would be interested in a tie-in, as a bundle would enhance both services’ proposition. Paramount+, for example, has the Champions League and Europa League football live as well as NFL action from CBS.

Apple is getting into live sport with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer coverage. It would like to have more of that marque content as part of a Paramount bundle. Paramount+ also also has first dibs on the studio’s Hollywood blockbusters too.

It can be argued that the original shows produced for Apple TV Plus – like Ted Lasso, Severance, and For All Mankind – are superior to those offered by Paramount+.

Would you be up for a Paramount/Apple TV+ bundle? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.