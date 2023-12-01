Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple TV+ and Paramount+ could be the next streaming couple

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple and Paramount are reportedly in talks over bundling their respective Apple TV+ and Paramount+ streaming services as a means of combatting the Netflix juggernaut.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s sources, executives are considering a way to pair the services in order to offer subscribers better pricing and more incentive to retain an active subscription.

According to the sources, any bundle would cost less than subscribing to the offering separately. However, the talks are said to be in the early stages.

The Instax Square Link is now only £94.99

The Instax Square Link is now only £94.99

Grab the highly-rated Instax Square Link at a fantastic 27% discount on Amazon. Reduced by £35, you can now own the instant printer for just £94.99. Print precious moments instantly with this top-notch device.

  • Amazon
  • Was £129.99
  • £94.99
View Deal

Considering Hulu has Disney+ and ESPN in a bundle, and Max is essentially the marriage of HBO Max and Discovery+, streaming combo platters are becoming ever more popular among the content providers.

Ironically, streaming services arrived on the scene and heralded a grand decoupling of content from large cable and satellite bundles. While there are still a la carte offerings available, more and more of the services are trying to attract users into bundling up again.

It’s easy to see why both services would be interested in a tie-in, as a bundle would enhance both services’ proposition. Paramount+, for example, has the Champions League and Europa League football live as well as NFL action from CBS.

Apple is getting into live sport with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer coverage. It would like to have more of that marque content as part of a Paramount bundle. Paramount+ also also has first dibs on the studio’s Hollywood blockbusters too.

It can be argued that the original shows produced for Apple TV Plus – like Ted Lasso, Severance, and For All Mankind – are superior to those offered by Paramount+.

Would you be up for a Paramount/Apple TV+ bundle? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best streaming devices: The top choices tested and reviewed

Best streaming devices: The top choices tested and reviewed

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Paramount Plus Review

Paramount Plus Review

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are saving good TV from Netflix binges

Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are saving good TV from Netflix binges

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.