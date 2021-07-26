Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple testing new external display with A13 chip

Apple has been rumoured to be testing a new external display with its own dedicated A13 chip and Neural Engine

Details of the technical specifications are not yet known, but sources have claimed the display will have an Apple-made SoC, which currently is the A13 Bionic chip. This is the same one used in the iPhone 11 lineup. While this isn’t the latest chip from Apple, it is still supremely capable.

The external display would also feature the Neural Engine which is part of the A13 and accelerates machine learning tasks.

It’s likely that this new external display, with its dedicated SoC, will be the new model to replace the current Pro Display XDR in the future.

The report states that way back in 2016 Apple was working on a replacement with a built-in GPU, which the Pro Display XDR does not come with.

A Mac with a CPU/GPU built into the external display would help the device to deliver high-resolution graphics without using all the resources of the computer’s internal chip.

Combining the power of the display SoC and the Mac’s SoC could also help boost performance when running intensive graphic tasks, and could be even used to add some smart features to the Pro Display XDR, such as AirPlay.

Remember that plans may change as these are currently mostly speculations on the basis the Pro Display XDR never had all the features that were rumoured, and the plans for Apple’s external display are currently unknown.

It looks like it’s going to be a busy few months for Apple, as we’re expecting multiple product launches before the end of the year. An iPhone 13 launch is expected in September or October, while a redesigned MacBook Pro possibly with an M2 chip has always been heavily rumoured, along with AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2.

