 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple stops repairing lost and stolen iPhones

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple will no longer repair iPhones that have been reported as lost or stolen, it’s been reported.

According to an internal company memo seen by MacRumours, both Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers will now be alerted whenever they receive an iPhone that’s been reported missing or stolen.

Technicians have now been instructed to respond to this alert (provided courtesy of the global GSMA Device Registry database) by declining the repair.

Given that iPhones are traditionally the biggest target for phone thieves, doubtless due to their popularity and unusually high residual value, any such anti-theft measures will be seen as good news.

At present, Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers will only reject a repair if Find My iPhone is active and unable to be deactivated by the customer. That’s typically a good sign that everything is not entirely above board with the phone, but not every stolen iPhone has had Find My iPhone activated in the first place.

This new measure will extend that rejection of stolen iPhones to just those handsets that aren’t covered by Find My iPhone.

If you do need to have your non-stolen iPhone repaired, then, you’ll need to make sure that Find My iPhone is deactivated. Fortunately, we’ve written a guide to help you with just that process.

Apple has been stepping up its measures against theft in recent times. The company finally added theft and loss protection to its UK AppleCare+ warranty plan back in September.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
How to turn off Find My iPhone

How to turn off Find My iPhone

Jon Mundy 4 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.