Apple finally offers iPhone theft and loss protection with AppleCare

The launch of the iPhone 13 this week has seen Apple boost the AppleCare+ warranty plan in the UK to account for loss and theft.

In an expansion of the policy already available in the US, iPhone buyers signing up for AppleCare+ will now be able to replace a lost or broken handset without having to pay much for a replacement.

In the UK AppleCare+ will cost a significant £239 for 24 months of coverage or £11.99 a month on top of an iPhone purchase. If users then suffer loss or theft, it’ll be a £109 excess to get a new one.

Naturally AppleCare+ still covers a couple of incidences of accidental damage protection every 12 months as well as battery service coverage if it drops below 80% of its original capacity.

The AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss policy states: “Get everything included in AppleCare+ and up to two incidents of theft or loss coverage every 12 months. Each incident is subject to the excess fee listed below.

“Theft and loss coverage requires you to have Find My iPhone enabled on your device at the time it is lost or stolen and throughout the claims process.”

The update comes after Apple launched the iPhone 13 during the special event on September 14. The four models announced are very much interactive updates over last year’s iPhone 12 models, and may have dubbed the iPhone 12S in a different time.

Camera updates and the A15 Bionic processor appear to be the big upgrades, while the design and build mimics last year’s iPhone 12 series. Overall, it’s unlikely to be a phone we encourage iPhone 12 users to upgrade to, but it looks like a no-brainer for those on an iPhone 11 or earlier.

We’ll have a full review as soon as possible after the phone goes on sale on September 24, which is a week on Friday.