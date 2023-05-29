Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Apple shuts down key photo-sharing feature – here’s what to do

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is shutting down the My Photo Stream photo syncing feature and is advising users to sync any photos to the iCloud Photo Library.

My Photo Stream uploads your last 30 days of photos and videos to the cloud, which enables them to be accessed on other devices. It has capacity for 1,000 photos or videos at a time.

It arrived prior to the full on switch to iCloud Photos and was a handy tool for accessing your most recent images beyond the iPhone.

However, Apple emailed customers over the weekend to inform them the feature will be shut down on June 26 with uploads only remaining available on iCloud for 30 days thereafter.All in all, this means there isn’t really any chance of photos being lost because the originals exist in full resolution on the device they were captured on.

“The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process,” Apple says in an email.

“If a photo you want is not already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure you save it to your library on that device. For more information on this transition and instructions on how to download photos from My Photo Stream, read Information about the My Photo Stream shutdown.”

Apple is advising users that iCloud Photos is the best way to safeguard those images and videos. But in the meantime if you want to make sure the images within My Photo Stream are saved to the device. You can head into the Photos app and select My Photo Stream album and then saving files to your library.

Will you miss My Photo Stream? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

