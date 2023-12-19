Apple News+ just became a much better deal for sports nuts

Apple News gets you access to a lot of subscription based content for a fraction of the price of individual subscriptions. Say what you want about the merits of that and the future of media as a going concern in the digital era, but it is a good deal.

For big sports fans the deal is getting even better. Apple News+ now features subscription content from The Athletic, the popular website owned by The New York Times.

The Athletic is enjoyed by sports fans for its occasional long form content and dedicated beat writers covering major sports teams in the US and the UK. The publication has an editorial sage of 450 and covers major professional and college teams including the Premier League, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, PGA, NCAA, UEFA Champions League and more.

“The Athletic is home to award-winning, deeply reported coverage of teams, leagues, and players for devoted fans around the world,” said David Perpich, publisher of The Athletic in a press release.

“We provide subscribers with every sports story that matters, brought to life by the most talented newsroom in the business. We’re thrilled to work with Apple News to introduce even more readers to the best-in-class journalism that only The Athletic can produce.”

Subscriptions to the site usually cost $7.99 a month, but with Apple News+ now costing £12.99/$12.99 or bundled in with Apple One there’s the opportunity to parlay it into to an already compelling package of newspapers, magazines and web content.

As part of the expansion Apple News+ will soon also includes premium access to the popular review site The Wirecutter. The Wirecutter is also part of the New York Times family of publications and a subscription costs $5 a month.

Wirecutter coverage, including those exhaustive tests of everything from yoga mats to coffee machines, will join Apple News+ yearly next year.

Apple recently put the prices of Apple News+ up, along with the price of most of its other subscriptions, so at least this extra revenue is being invested in acquiring new content.